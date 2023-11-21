IMPD asks for help locating missing man

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man who may be in need of medical attention.

54-year-old Merritt Hackett is described as 6'5", 205 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen on November 19, 2023 in the 2100 block of Hogan Drive.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).