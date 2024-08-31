Police chase in Plainfield kills 2, injures officer

PLAINFIELD — Two people were killed, and an officer was injured as a result of a police chase in Plainfield on Friday evening.

Plainfield Police Department officers responded to a Long John Silvers in the 2300 block of East Main Street just before 6 p.m. on reports of a person down.

Upon arrival, an officer located multiple suspects, and an altercation broke out between the two parties.

The suspects eventually fled the scene in a white Kia, and the officer began pursuing the vehicle with his police lights on, according to PPD.

During the chase, the Kia drive through the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Smith Road. Once the suspects had passed, a gray Ford pulled out into the intersection, and the pursuing officer struck the vehicle.

The Ford had two occupants who both died from their injuries. The officer was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect vehicle was located unoccupied by PPD later. Officers are still searching for the suspects.

The officer involved, a 5-year veteran, was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in an investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the occupants of the vehicle involved in the accident,” PPD said.

