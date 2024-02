INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were injured when a police chase ended in a crash on the west side of Indianapolis Thursday evening.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper attempted to stop a car just after 5 p.m.

ISP says the stop resulted in a pursuit, which ended when the car crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Holt Road and Michigan Street.

Four people were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

ISP has not said why the trooper was attempting to stop the car.