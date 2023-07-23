Police: Dead body found in pond on Indy's west side related to prior incident

INDIANAPOLIS — A dead body was found in a pond on the west side of Indianapolis on Sunday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a possible body in a pond in the 1500 block of Hillcot Lane.

Officers working with the Indianapolis Fire Department located the deceased body in the water.

Homicide detective believe this incident is related to a prior incident.

On Saturday, July 22 police said they responded to a shots fired call at 1523 Hillcot Ln. Police learned there was a disturbance in the residence between the homeowner and a male suspect.

According to police, shot were fired inside the home. A suspect fled the scene and was not located. Detectives later found evidence that determined the suspect may have been shot.

Detectives continued investigating, using a drone to survey the area and found the suspect's vehicle near the incident.

According to police, information gathered at both scene leads them to believe the suspect is the same person found in the water.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov