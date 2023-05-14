Police investigate fatal Friday crash on SR46 that took the life of Gosport man

ELLETSVILLE —Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of a Gosport man on Friday.

At around 4:45 pm on Friday, Troopers from ISP Post Bloomington and assisting police departments responded to a crash on SR46 west of Ellettsville.

Police said they arrived and found a blue Subaru four-door Legacy and a Ford E350 Super Duty van both with extensive damage.

Police said the Subaru Legacy was off the side of the road and the Ford passenger van was faced westbound in the emergency lane.

The Ford van was operating as a transport for Rural Transit and was occupied by four passengers.

The driver of the Subaru Legacy was identified as William D. Kenfield, 68, of Gosport. He was pronounced dead at the scene by The Monroe County Coroner.

According to police, the driver of the Ford, Douglas E. Sims, 65, of Spencer was transported to IU Health Bloomington Hospital and the four passengers were transported for injuries as well.

ISP said they have contacted the Kenfield family and the crash investigation remains ongoing.

Police said there is no further information to release at this time.