Police investigate fatal shooting in Lawrence

Paul Chiodo/WRTV Photo
FILE: Lawrence Police Department
Posted at 1:53 PM, Apr 09, 2023
LAWRENCE — Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a Lawrence apartment complex on Saturday night.

Lawrence police responded to a report of a person shot in the 7100 block of McIntosh Lane just before 9 p.m.

Police said they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The male was pronounce deceased on scene by the Lawrence Fire Department.

Police said this was an isolated incident involving individuals that knew each other.

All persons of interest remained at the scene to be interviewed by detectives, according to police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

