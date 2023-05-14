Police investigate homicide near Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was found injured near Lucas Oil Stadium and later died.

Police responded to a person down at the 50th block of W. South Street just after 3:00 am.

Officers said they arrived and found an adult male on the ground with injuries consistent with trauma.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital, but died shortly after.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide by IMPD.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by email at James.Hurt@Indy.gov

