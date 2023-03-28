Police investigate fatal shooting on the near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a person has died after being shot on the near west side of Indianapolis Monday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Monday.

Police arrived to Maple Creek Village Apartments and found a male victim that had been shot.

According to police, the victim was in stable condition and transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

In an update, roughly 30 minutes later, police reported that the victim died.

Police say it is unknown whether the victim was an adult or juvenile at this time.

WRTV is working to learn more information about the incident.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Stephanie Herr at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Stephanie.Herr2@indy.gov.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.