SHELBY COUNTY — Police are on the scene of a crash with injuries on I-74.

According to Shelby County Sheriff's Department, crews are working a serious injury crash around the 112 mile marker of I-74 eastbound.

The department says the crash involves a charter bus and a passenger vehicle.

According to INDOT East Central, all lanes on I-74 east bound between Michigan Rd. and S. R. 9 are closed due to the crash.

WRTV has crews headed to the scene. Check back for updates.