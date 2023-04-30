Police investigate teen boy shot and killed in Edinburgh

EDINBURGH — Edinburgh Police Department is investigating after a juvenile boy was shot and killed.

According to police, after responding to a person shot in the 600 block of S Pleasant Street, they found a 14-year-old white male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The boy was transported and later died at Riley Hospital.

Police said they were able to obtain information about the shooter and arrested them without incident.

The 20-year-old shooter was charged with Reckless homicide. WRTV does not use names until a person is officially charged.

This is still an ongoing investigation, police said.