Police investigate teen boy shot and killed in Edinburgh

EDINBURGH — Edinburgh Police Department is investigating after a juvenile boy was shot and killed.
According to police, after responding to a person shot in the 600 block of S Pleasant Street, they found a 14-year-old white male suffering from a gunshot wound.
The boy was transported and later died at Riley Hospital.
Police said they were able to obtain information about the shooter and arrested them without incident.
The 20-year-old shooter was charged with Reckless homicide. WRTV does not use names until a person is officially charged.
This is still an ongoing investigation, police said.