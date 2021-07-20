Police investigating a pair of overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers are investigating a pair of shooting happening early Tuesday morning.

The shootings happened around 2:30a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers were first called to East 35th Street and North Temple Avenue on reports of a person shot.

Police in the area had trouble locating a victim.

Investigators tell WRTV the male victim waived down a passing driver. The motorist rendered some first aid to the victim before taking him to a nearby fire station.

Medics took the man to the IU Health Methodist Hospital.

We’re told the victim in this shooting was shot at least three times.

Then, moments later IMPD officers were called to reports of a person shot at East 38th Street and North Carrollton Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk in front of a house.

Investigators say, medics transported the victim in this case to Eskenazi Hospital.

The male victim was in critical condition at last report.

Police have not released any information about a suspect in either incident. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest in either case you are asked to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS