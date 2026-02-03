Police investigating after 33-year-old woman found dead in Boone County jail

BOONE COUNTY — A 33-year-old Indianapolis woman died in custody at the Boone County Jail early Tuesday morning.

Corrections officers found Brittany Moore unresponsive in a single holding cell around 3:20 a.m., according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the jail, but Moore was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

Moore had been booked into the jail on Sunday evening around 7 p.m. on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

Sheriff's office administrators notified Moore's family in person of her death.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death. No additional details were immediately available.