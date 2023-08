ALEXANDRIA — Officers are investigating after a 3-month-old died at a Madison County campground last weekend.

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department say the child died on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Hoosierland campground, located on E 1300 N in Alexandria.

MCSO is awaiting the toxicology results from an autopsy, which they say may take “weeks” to receive.

No additional information was provided on the events leading up to the child’s death.