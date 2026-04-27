Police investigating after woman falls to her death at Indy airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — An investigation is underway after a 38-year-old woman fell to her death at Indianapolis International Airport Saturday afternoon.

According to Indianapolis Airport Police, at approximately 12:16 p.m., via camera, dispatchers observed “a white female fall from the outer curb of the Upper Terminal Drive.”

Police say she landed in a grassy area approximately 50 feet below.

Firefighters and police began life-saving measures, including CPR for 30 minutes, but were unsuccessful. Police say a doctor from Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital pronounced her dead via phone.

“The Indianapolis Airport Authority can confirm that a fatality occurred at approximately 12:19 PM today at the Indianapolis International Airport. Life-saving measures were administered, but were unsuccessful. An investigation is in progress. Please see the attached initial airport police report.“

Police did not release the woman’s name and no other information was shared regarding the incident.