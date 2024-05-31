Police investigating death of a child on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating the death of a child on Indy's south side on Friday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a personal injury accident in the 8700 block of Meadowridge Ln just before 11 a.m.

When officers arrived they located a child with trauma to their body.

The child was transported to the hospital in critical condition where they later died.

Police said that the accident appears to have involved the child and a motor vehicle with an attached trailer.

At this time, police have not released any additional information.

