Police investigating death of person found in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating the death of a person who was found in downtown Indianapolis late Sunday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 100 block of S. Illinois St. around 11:30 a.m.

WRTV

When officers arrived, they located a victim who was pronounced deceased.

Police initially thought the victim had gunshot injuries, but further investigation determined the injuries were caused by trauma.

The incident remains an ongoing investigation. The Marion County Coroner's Office will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

