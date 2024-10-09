Police K-9 retires after 8-year career, including taking bullet to neck for owner

A police dog who worked for more than eight years and even took a bullet for his handler was given a full retirement ceremony in Indiana on Tuesday, police said.

The Indiana State Police gave Apache, who has worked as one half of a K-9 unit with his partner Trooper Walter Butt since September 2016, a full retirement ceremony on Tuesday where “Apache received all his favorite things from his favorite people,” according to a statement from the Indiana State Police.

“In a fun ceremony with his favorite people, Indiana State Police K9 Apache retired from duty. He will enjoy retirement as a family pet with his lifelong partner Trooper Walter Butt,” the statement said. “In 2017 Apache stepped in front of his handler and took a bullet to the neck during an officer involved shooting. The suspect was apprehended, Apache fully recovered and returned to work 3 weeks later.”

During his more than eight years working for the Indiana State Police with Trooper Butt, Apache helped seize 954.28 pounds of illegal narcotics, 167 guns and 1.6 million dollars in drug money. He also apprehended 84 criminals -- accompanying police on 77 civil cases and biting seven suspects -- during his time on the force, authorities said.

In total, Apache helped seize 302.99 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.56 pounds of cocaine, 3.19 pounds of ecstasy, 3.58 pounds of heroin, 587.33 pounds of marijuana and 51.53 pounds of other unlisted drugs, according to the Indiana State Police.

Apache also completed 843 traffic stop vehicle sniffs with 561 associated arrests from the stops, did 196 warrant services, completed 14 school searches and 42 building searches, performed 44 tracks with 8 apprehensions, recovered 167 guns and recorded 84 criminal apprehensions with 77 done civilly and 7 done by bite, authorities said.

Apache was given his final 10-42 on Tuesday, which indicates an officer's ending tour of duty.

“Apache will now enjoy his retirement at home with the Butt family,” police said. “Thank you for your service Apache!”

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines