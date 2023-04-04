Police make arrest in Winchester homicide

WINCHESTER — A man has been preliminary charged with murder after a woman was shot and killed in Winchester, according to Indiana State Police.

Police were called to the 600 block of E. Short Street for a shooting at approximately 7:15 p.m Sunday night.

Upon arrival, they located a woman in the front yard who had been shot.

Police identified the woman as Isabel Hernandez, 36, of Winchester.

She was transported to a hospital in Ft. Wayne, but later died. Her family was present at the hospital and has been notified, police said.

Three individuals were detained by police at the scene and transported to the Winchester Police Department to be questioned.

A 25-year-old suspect was arrested and is preliminary charged with murder.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. WRTV does not name suspects until they are officially charged.

This is a developing story.

