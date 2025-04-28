Police respond to two fatal crashes on Indy's northeast side on Sunday night

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sunday night, police responded to two fatal crashes within minutes of each other on the northeast side of the city.

The first incident occurred at approximately 11:53 p.m. when officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 1800 block of N. Post Rd.

Upon arrival, they confirmed that the crash had resulted in a fatality. The victim was identified by the Marion County Coroner as 18-year-old Jaylen Douglas Brown-Bolden. The IMPD’s fatal crash investigation team is currently looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Shortly after, at 12:02 a.m., officers were called to another personal injury crash at the intersection of E. 30th St. and N. Shadeland Ave.

This second incident also resulted in a fatality. The Marion County Coroner identified the deceased as 39-year-old Jasmond Duran Hunter.

As with the previous crash, the IMPD’s fatal crash investigation team has taken over the investigation.