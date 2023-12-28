Police searching for missing Danville man

DANVILLE — Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing Danville man.

Adam Johnathon Smith is described as a 44-year-old, 5’9” and 185 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Danville Metropolitan Police Department

Smith last made contact with people “very late” on Wednesday, Dec. 27. He is believed to be driving a maroon and gray full-sized Chevrolet Express van with Indiana license plate BFS753.

Danville Metropolitan Police Department

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asking to contact the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700.