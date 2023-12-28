Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Police searching for missing Danville man

MISSING PERSON - 1 PHOTO (4).jpg
Danville Metropolitan Police Department
MISSING PERSON - 1 PHOTO (4).jpg
dvm.jpg
dvm2.jpg
Posted at 4:13 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 16:13:31-05

DANVILLE — Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing Danville man.

Adam Johnathon Smith is described as a 44-year-old, 5’9” and 185 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

dvm.jpg

Smith last made contact with people “very late” on Wednesday, Dec. 27. He is believed to be driving a maroon and gray full-sized Chevrolet Express van with Indiana license plate BFS753.

dvm2.jpg

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asking to contact the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!