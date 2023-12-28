Police searching for missing Danville man

DANVILLE — Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing Danville man.
Adam Johnathon Smith is described as a 44-year-old, 5’9” and 185 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Smith last made contact with people “very late” on Wednesday, Dec. 27. He is believed to be driving a maroon and gray full-sized Chevrolet Express van with Indiana license plate BFS753.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asking to contact the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700.