Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Police searching for missing South Bend teen

Devyn Lewis.png
Indiana State Police
Devyn Lewis.png
Posted at 9:34 AM, Jun 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-03 09:34:47-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police declared for a missing South Bend teenage girl.

Devyne Lewis is a 13-years-old black female. Police describe her as being 5 feet 1 inches, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue polo shirt, tan shorts and white tennis shoes.

Lewis is missing from South Bend, Indiana and police said she was last seen on Friday, June 2.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Devyne Lewis, contact the South Bend Police at 574-235-9201 or 911.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE