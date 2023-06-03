Police searching for missing South Bend teen

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police declared for a missing South Bend teenage girl.

Devyne Lewis is a 13-years-old black female. Police describe her as being 5 feet 1 inches, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue polo shirt, tan shorts and white tennis shoes.

Lewis is missing from South Bend, Indiana and police said she was last seen on Friday, June 2.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Devyne Lewis, contact the South Bend Police at 574-235-9201 or 911.