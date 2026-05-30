Police seek help locating 14-year-old missing from Indy's far east side

Indianapolis police are seeking the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old last seen on the city's far east side.

Maria Matias was described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Matias was last seen in the 4000 block of Alsace Place, near the area of East 42nd Street and Franklin Road, wearing black pants and an unknown-colored shirt.

News 8 has reached out to IMPD for information on when Matias was last seen.

Anyone with information on Matias was asked to call 911 immediately. Police believe she may be in need of medical assistance.