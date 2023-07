OWEN COUNTY — The Owen County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Shelby Melton.

Shelby is described as a white female, 5’1” tall and 130lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Shelby was reportedly last seen in Owen County on Saturday morning. She is believed to be driving a 2014 blue Chevrolet Sonic.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, contact the Owen County Communications Center at 812-829-4874.