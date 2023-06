INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking community's assistance to find a missing 19-year-old woman.

Police say Katherine McCrory is described as 5 feet, 100 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

McCrory was last seen on Friday, June 2 in the 7600 block of William Penn Place.

Police say she might be in need of medical assistance.

If located, police say to please call 911 immediately.