Police seeking public’s help locating missing Lawrence man who escaped from treatment center

LAWRENCE — Lawrence police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly escaped from a treatment center on Thursday.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, 27-year-old Curtis Lowder is missing after he left Options Treatment Center, located at 5602 Caito Drive.

Curtis is described as 5’10” and 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a hospital gown and socks. Lawrence police say a hospital gown was found nearby so he might be wearing just underwear.

Lawrence Police Department

He is believed to be in danger and in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575.