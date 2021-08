SEYMOUR — Seymour Police are currently investigating a report of a student who may have a firearm on the campus of Seymour High School.

Police say all students and staff are safe and sheltered, and it is not an active shooter situation.

The school is on a hard lockdown, and there are no injuries or incidents to report.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and say the school will notify parents when and how students are to be released.