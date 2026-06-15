'Political stunt': Prosecutor dismisses Indiana FOP’s no confidence vote

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) – The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed a vote of no confidence by the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police as a “political stunt”.

Delegates from the Indiana FOP voted in favor of a public proclamation, this week, blaming Prosecutor Mears, a Democrat, for “multiple consecutive years of record levels of violence including homicides.

IMPD’s own numbers showed a significant drop in violent crime in 2025 and has tracked a continued drop in homicides through the start of 2026. As of June 5, non-negligent homicides were down more than 10% compared to the same time last year, according to IMPD.

Those numbers weren’t addressed in a statement from Indianapolis FOP President Rick Snyder, who claims “soft on crime” policies have created a “revolving door criminal justice system”.

The no confidence vote follows Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam, a Republican, complaining about repeat offenders from Marion County being arrested for crimes in surrounding communities.

“Our Capital City was once again in the spotlight across our Hoosier state for crime and violence spilling out of Indianapolis,” Snyder said.

But the Communications Director for the Prosecutor’s Office, Michael Leffler, suggested the vote may have been timed to coincide with the upcoming Indiana Republican Party convention.

“It is no coincidence that the FOP president recycled this same political stunt from the 2022 election cycle while attending the FOP conference ahead of next week’s GOP convention in Fort Wayne,” Leffler said in an email to WRTV. “This so-called proclamation makes clear that the elected officials behind it are focused on politics, not the public safety of the people they’re elected to serve.”

Leffler went on to tout high conviction rates for murder trials, sex crimes, and gun-related charges.

“While politicians issue political proclamations, prosecutors and law enforcement in Marion County are focused on producing results,” Leffler said. “Those results are the product of collaboration, accountability and a commitment to being tough on crime and smart on justice.”

Prosecutor Mears, who’s been floated as a possible mayoral candidate, is currently running for re-election. He’ll face Republican Philip Foust in the November general election.

Foust was quick to echo the FOP’s sentiments in a video posted to social media. “Ryan Mears has treated criminals like clients, activists like advisors, and the law abiding like an afterthought,” Foust said. “Juvenile justice in particular has become a complete joke under Ryan Mears.”

Earlier this month, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, a Democrat, and Mayor Finkam announced a new initiative to address crime, launching the Regional Mayors’ Public Safety Partnership Summit. The event will include the mayors and police chiefs from participating cities in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Morgan, and Shelby counties.

Hogsett’s office did not say whether prosecutors would be invited.