Pools open for the 2021 summer in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The school year is wrapping up and the warmer temperatures are here.

And that also means pools around central Indiana are opening for the summer.

Here are some of the pools already open in the area.

Indianapolis

As of June 4, these Indy Parks pools are currently open:

Indy Parks/Photo Provided

You can view the splash pads at Indy Parks open daily below:

Photo Provided/Indy Parks

Hamilton County

The Waterpark in Carmel: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Aug. 9.

Forest Park Aquatic Center in Noblesville: Open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Hancock County

Riley Pool in Greenfield: Open from noon to 7 p.m. through July 28.

Boone County

Zionsville Community Schools Aquatic Center: This indoor pool is open year-round. Click here for the daily schedule and information on the daily screening form required before entering.

Johnson County

Freedom Springs Aquatics Park in Greenwood: Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Franklin Family Aquatic Center: Hours vary depending on the date. Click here to see the full schedule.

Hendricks County

Splash Island in Plainfield: You can view more information on the current hours here.

Gill Family Aquatic Center in Danville: Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Shelby County

Meridian Park Family Aquatic Center: The pool is open through August 1. Click here for more information on the schedule.

This story will be updated.