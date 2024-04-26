PopCon returns to Indy this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday marks the start ofPopCon, a three day convention focused on comics and pop culture right here in Indianapolis.

It's a homegrown convention that's motto is: where every fan finds a their place.

This weekend, folks will see faces and voices from their favorite movies, TV shows, YouTube, podcasts, comics, video games — you name it!

Co-founder Carl Doninger says the convention is a celebration of geeky-ness.

“Us being local, that makes that really exciting for us. We wanna make sure we’re a positive impact on Indianapolis and in the past they’ve told us that’s greater than $5 million for a weekend," Doninger said.

Throughout the weekend, there will be magic shows, escape rooms, and plenty of vendors selling merch.

Celebrities like Elijah Wood from the Lord of the Rings, Chandler Riggs from the Walking Dead or Dante Basco from Avatar the Last Airbender, will be in attendance.

“We’re trying to pack something new into every year. Last year we tested some world class magicians. This year, we’ve brought that out in a big way. They’ve got their own room. You can walk in and see some incredible illusions and magic," Doninger said.

PopCon is growing in size.

The highest attended year was pre-COVID-19 at around 30,000 guests.

Doninger says they’re expecting to surpass those numbers this weekend.

Doors open Friday at 1 p.m. and will close Sunday at 5 p.m.