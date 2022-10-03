Pope Adrian Bless: Art about "things we won't discuss"

He carries himself with the confidence you would expect from a battle rap champion. But Pope Adrian Bless insists he is in introvert who has simply found two ways to express himself.

The Pope of Indy has been performing across the Midwest for literally half his life and is the current holder of the Underground Battle League's Midwest battle rap Championship. But recently, Bless has gotten serious again about his sketches and paintings, and he plans to meld the two arts at a new show happening this Friday.

The mixed art show and exhibit "Mortuary Madness" will be this Friday, October 7 at Big Car Collaborative's 'Listen Hear.' It's on South Shelby Street near Garfield Park.

Find out more about you can attend Friday's show.