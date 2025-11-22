Pope Leo XIV makes history in Indianapolis with the first digital visit to the United States

INDIANAPOLIS — From the Vatican to Indianapolis. The first American Pope in the history of the Catholic church spent 45 minutes addressing young people from all over the country attending the National Catholic Youth Conference at Lucas Oil Stadium.

16,000 people packed Lucas Oil Stadium to be part of history with Pope Leo XIV.

Through screens, Pope Leo XIV made history in Indianapolis with the first digital visit to the United States.

"It is our pleasure to welcome you to the Archdiocese of Indianapolis," said Archbishop Charles Thompson.

With a live wave, the National Catholic Youth Conference attendees from across the country erupted with excitement.

"I could feel his presence just when he went on screen and everyone started standing up and cheering," said Ezequiel Ponce.

As millions watched from streams, five young Catholics had a chance to ask the Holy Father questions.

WRTV

"Walking up on that stage felt like history. It really did and I am just so honored and blessed. I mean, the pope said our names, and his response was so personable," said Elise Wing.

The teens asked about mental health, forgiveness, navigating distractions, technology, including ChatGPT and AI.

"AI can process info quickly, but it cannot replace human intelligence. And don't ask it to do your homework," said the Pope.

The future of the church was a big topic. Pope Leo said young people are the path forward.

"You are not only the future of the church, you are the present. Your voices, your ideas, your faith matter right now," he said.

The conference is a three-day experience for high school Catholics and their adult chaperons.

Indianapolis Archbishop Charles Thompson said Indy has been hosting it since 2011. It's extended into 2031, but 2025 is one for the record books.

What started as an idea turned into reality as the Pope accepted the invitation to join virtually.

"The pope was born and raised just 3 hours north of us," said Archbishop Thompson.

Archbishop Thompson said Indy has become a spiritual center of Catholicism in the U.S.

"70% of the people can travel here within 24 hours and drive here 24 hours. Our setup is so beautiful in this city. We have a great airport system, the travel system. The fourth way was the connection and safety of everyone, and 5th was Hoosier hospitality," he said.

At the conference, the Archbishop of Philadelphia also invited Pope Leo to visit the U.S. in person.