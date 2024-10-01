Popular Indianapolis hot dog vendor to expand from food cart to food truck

INDIANAPOLIS — A popular east side food cart will soon be serving up their hot dogs in a new mobile kitchen.

Garcia’s Hot Dogs has served its signature hot dogs on 16th Street and Emerson Avenue for 14 years now.

However, on Monday, the eatery announced it can take its food on the road and widen menu options after reaching the owner’s goal of opening a food truck.

Last month, WRTV spoke with the owner, Abacuc Garcia, who had a visit from the Marion County Public Health Department with a reminder that as a cart, there’s more limitations on what he can serve.

There are more limitations on a cart versus a food truck simply because there is more space to cook in a truck, officials say.

But now Garcia’s Hot Dogs has signed a contract with a company making the food truck. It will be ready to go in six to eight weeks.