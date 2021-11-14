Popular, international grocery store on Indy's west side temporarily closed

INDIANAPOLIS — A popular grocery store on Indy's west side is temporarily closed.

Saraga International Grocery explained on their website that their Indianapolis store, located at 3605 Commercial Drive, is temporarily closed due to interior construction. Their Greenwood location, however, is still open.

In a statement made on the store's website, they said they're looking at about eight weeks of construction time and apologize for the inconvenience this may cause for customers. They added they're trying their best to open the store back up as soon as possible.

A Saraga store associate told WRTV the company still plans on opening their newest location in Castleton, which has been under construction for some time and is expected to be completed in March or April 2022.

