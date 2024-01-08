Popular Knightstown restaurant catches fire

KNIGHTSTOWN — A popular restaurant in Knightstown caught fire on Monday afternoon.

Blazes engulfed the kitchen of Frosty Boy at 19 E. Mainstreet just before noon, according to the Knightstown Fire Department.

Knightstown Firefighters battled the blazes and got the fire under control by 11:23 a.m. The kitchen area had the most fire involvement and it was beginning to spreading into the dining area, they said.

Knightstown Fire Department

According to the department, an employee of the Frosty Boy first noticed the fire in the kitchen at the grill.

Everyone inside the business was able to escape safely and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental caused by the grill that was in use.