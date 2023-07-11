Popular online retailer, Shein brings 3-day pop-up to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Chinese fast fashion giant Shein is bringing a pop-up store to Indianapolis this week.

#SHEINUSPopUp will be for 3 days from Thursday, July 13 to Sunday July 16 and located at Selfie Wrld Indy off Michigan Road on the city's north side.

Shein is known for surprisingly low prices and its wide range of products, as well as its controversial labor law violations and environmental impact.

The event is the store's latest expansion in the Hoosier state. In 2021, Shein opened a warehouse in Boone County at the only other U.S location outside of Los Angeles.

A SHEIN Whitestown Economic Impact study found that the facility would create more than 1,700 jobs and contribute $200 million to the Gross State Product of Indiana by 2025.

Shein's pop up is offering 1,000+ new styles, exclusive deals and free gifts with a purchase or social media shout out.

You can stop by from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. all three days, however, the hours of operation could change based on product availability.

Check their website for a sneak peak.

