'My baby's medicine': Porch pirate steals $300 in medication from Indy mom's doorstep

INDIANAPOLIS— Home security video shows a woman ringing the doorbell at Ashley Hogue’s home before walking away with a package.

“To see her walking down the street like, ‘la la la, I got a big package,’ and thinking you had a lot when you just had my kid’s medication,” Hogue said.

Hogue said the package contained more than $300 worth of medication her son needs daily. She realized Friday that packages she was expecting had not arrived.

“I contacted one of the vendors and they sent me a picture and was like, ‘Yes, your package was delivered on Thursday,’” she said.

Hogue checked her Ring camera footage to find out what happened.

“I was really hurt. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, everyone is struggling financially. How am I going to pay for my baby’s medicine to get replaced?’” she said.

Hogue said her son was recently diagnosed with epilepsy and seizures. He also has a condition known as Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal infections, or PANDAS.

According to the annual SafeWise package theft report, about 250,000 porch pirate incidents happen every day nationwide. However, the report shows the rate of mail theft declined over the past year. Experts say the first step after discovering a theft is to report it to police.

“Now we’re just playing that waiting game,” Hogue said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department encourages homeowners to track packages closely, schedule deliveries for times when they will be home, or use a delivery locker. Police say security cameras can also help deter theft. Neighbors can also help prevent package theft by watching for suspicious activity.

“We have to start looking out for each other. If you see something, say something,” Hogue said.

