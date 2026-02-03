Portrait of Hailey Buzbee on display in Fishers City Hall

FISHERS — A tribute to Hailey Buzbee now hangs in Fishers City Hall.

The portrait, painted by Fall Creek Junior High art teacher Shelley Feeney, was Buzbee's former teacher. The city said Feeney painted Buzbee as she was known, vibrant and full of life.

Across from the painting is a blank canvas where anyone can leave messages and support for the family.

WRTV

"There isn't a mom or dad out there today that doesn't see what happened to Hailey and think what it means to be that mom or dad. And I'm just so proud of Fishers rallying around the Buzbee family," said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness.

City leaders invite the public to stop by, reflect, and share in honoring Hailey’s memory.

