Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  Closings/Delays
News and HeadlinesLocal News

Actions

Portrait of Hailey Buzbee on display in Fishers City Hall

2a815f5b-a9b3-455a-8f25-552e7dd587ef.png
WRTV
2a815f5b-a9b3-455a-8f25-552e7dd587ef.png
Posted

FISHERS — A tribute to Hailey Buzbee now hangs in Fishers City Hall.

The portrait, painted by Fall Creek Junior High art teacher Shelley Feeney, was Buzbee's former teacher. The city said Feeney painted Buzbee as she was known, vibrant and full of life.

Across from the painting is a blank canvas where anyone can leave messages and support for the family.

Screenshot 2026-02-03 152410.png

"There isn't a mom or dad out there today that doesn't see what happened to Hailey and think what it means to be that mom or dad. And I'm just so proud of Fishers rallying around the Buzbee family," said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness.

City leaders invite the public to stop by, reflect, and share in honoring Hailey’s memory.

__

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.