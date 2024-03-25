Possible Wawa location in Avon subject of rezoning debate

AVON — The Wawa gas station and convenience store chain is moving forward with a targeted expansion into Indiana, but one of its planned locations may hit a speed bump due to a zoning conflict.

Wawa hopes to build at the corner of Dan Jones Road and E. County Road 100 N. in Avon, but the town must first switch the zone from residential to commercial.

The town's planning commission will discuss the zoning of the property during a meeting Monday night.

Wawa's planned Avon location is next to several homes, an elementary school, a middle school and a church.

"We don't want the noise. We don't want the traffic," said Stan Wright, who lives three houses away from Wawa's site of interest. "I am very confused. I don't understand why they want to put it by a church and a school...two schools, for that matter."

Avon town manager Ryan Cannon said the location is Wawa's idea, not the town's.

"We did not go up to Wawa and say, 'Hey Wawa, will you build a restaurant or gas station at this corner,'" Cannon said. "Wawa went out and found it, made an offer to a property owner, and they're bringing that to Avon."

Cannon said he is looking forward to hearing what town residents have to say about the planned Wawa.

"I know Wawa says they're a little bit different, that they're not a gas station and more of a restaurant," Cannon said. "It will be interesting to see if that's embraced by the community or if people are concerned about it."

Wawa announced in September they had 15 sites across Indiana under contract for its expansion. The list did not include the Avon location.

Wawa did not respond to a request for comment.

The planning commission meeting concerning rezoning for the Wawa takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Avon's town hall.