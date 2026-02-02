Post Malone and Jelly Roll announce Lucas Oil Stadium show

INDIANAPOLIS — Post Malone and Jelly Roll are bringing "The BIG A** Stadium Tour Part 2" to Lucas Oil Stadium this summer.

The duo will perform on Friday, June 12, 2026.

The downtown Indianapolis show is part of their North American stadium run that builds on their previous tour's success - drawing over one million fans and grossing more than $170 million.

Country artist Carter Faith will join the headlining dates.

Ticket information

General on sale: Tuesday, February 10 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com

Post Malone Artist Presale: Friday, February 6 at 10 a.m. local time



Fans must sign up at livemu.sc/postmalone by Wednesday, February 4 at 11:59 PM ET

No code needed for Ticketmaster presales - access tied to accounts

Citi Presale: Wednesday, February 4 at 10 a.m. through Monday, February 9 at 11:59 p.m. local time via Citi Entertainment program

American Express Presale: Wednesday, February 4 at 10 a.m. through Monday, February 9 at 11:59 p.m. local time for Canada shows

Both Post Malone and Jelly Roll are offering VIP experiences including premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, pre-show lounge access, and commemorative items. Details available at vipnation.com.

