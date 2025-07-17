Potential youth curfew proposal sparks support in Indianapolis amid increasing gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS — An earlier curfew for youth could soon be implemented in Indianapolis if the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee approves a new proposal. This initiative is in response to the troubling rise in gun violence, including the mass shooting that occurred downtown over the holiday weekend.

Local school districts and community members are rallying behind this proposal.

“Our city is dealing with a crisis,” said Pastor Richard A. Reynolds from New Revelation Church. "To hear about people of that age being shot and killed… It's not good for them. It's not good for our community. We need to enforce the curfew.”

The proposed youth curfew ordinance, being reviewed by the City County Council, aims to extend curfew hours for minors.

Under this ordinance, children aged 14 and under would be required to stay indoors after 9 p.m. on any day. For teens aged 15 to 17, the curfew would specify a return home by 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and by 9 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday.

Pastor Reynolds is a strong proponent of the curfew, stressing the importance of a thoughtful implementation that emphasizes support rather than punishment.

“It needs to be done in a way that’s not punitive, that has a positive outcome. We need to enforce it in a way that it doesn’t become a burden to families but a blessing,” he said.

Educators throughout the area are echoing his sentiments. Lawrence Township Schools’ superintendent, along with other Marion County superintendents, issued a statement asserting that the initiative is not aimed at punishment, but rather at prevention.

Kareem Hines, a youth mentor in Indianapolis, further elaborated on the intent behind the ordinance.

“This is about the safety of our young people, our city and changing the trajectory of the lives of the young people that we come in contact with.” Hines said.

Pastor Reynolds reiterated the need for community unity in enforcing the curfew effectively.

"We don’t have to reinvent the wheel. One of the best ways to enforce it is when the community works together in partnership. I hope unity comes out of tonight’s meeting, with a lot of people wanting the same thing, maybe wanting to go about it in different ways, but I’m hoping we can have some constructive compromise,” Pastor Reynolds said.

If the committee approves the proposal Wednesday night, a full council vote could take place as early as August, marking a pivotal step towards enhancing the safety of Indianapolis' youth in the face of increasing violence.