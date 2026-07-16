‘Poultry protectors’: ISP troopers rescue chickens after I-80 truck crash

GARY, Ind. — A group of Indiana State Police troopers became feathered heroes Tuesday morning after several chickens fell from a truck during a crash on Interstate 80 outside of Gary.

State police say the crash report came in around 10 a.m. Tuesday on the I-80 eastbound ramp to I-90.

A Volvo truck hauling the chickens reportedly hit the concrete median wall, causing several crates to fall off the back. The truck drove from the scene before first responders arrived.

Dozens of chickens died, police say, with around 28 carrying crates scattered on the roadway.

But there were survivors.

Indiana State Police

After troopers arrived at the scene, they got to work rounding up the rogue chickens. The group of plucky troopers first moved the crates of live chickens off the road, then carefully corralled the chickens walking freely on the highway ramp.

Toll road officials arrived to assist, taking the surviving chickens to a shady spot at their facility.

The Lake County Animal Rescue, the Humane Society, and the Region I Rescue Team took it from there, making sure the chickens were properly taken care of.

As of Tuesday, state police were still looking for the driver hauling the chickens.

Anyone with information regarding the owner of the truck or the chickens was asked to contact Trooper Garcia at ISP Lowell Post at 219-696-6242.