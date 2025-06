INDIANAPOLIS — Check out the resources and information for power outages in our area below.

AES

Check outage map here.

Duke Energy

Check outage map here.

Indiana Michigan Power

Check outage map here.

You can call AES at 317-261-8111 to report a downed power line.

Duke Energy customers can report an outage by calling 800.343.3525

Indiana Michigan Power can be reached at 1-800-311-4634.