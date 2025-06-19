Power restoration efforts underway after severe storms

INDIANAPOLIS — Severe weather in Central Indiana on Wednesday resulted in wind gusts reaching 70 MPH, causing extensive power outages for over 100,00 residents.

According to AES Indiana, outages impacted over 68,700 AES customers. The electric company said that currently, approximately 31,500 customers remain without power as crews worked to restore power for 45% of customers overnight.

On Thursday, crews are conducting assessments of the widespread damage, which includes downed trees, poles, and power lines. Due to the severity of the incidents, AES said a multi-day restoration timeline is in store.

For continued updates on the power restoration process, customers are encouraged to visit the dedicated storm recovery page at aesindiana.com/storm-updates.

AES Indiana reminds the public to avoid any downed power lines or poles. These should be reported immediately by calling 317-261-8111.

Duke Energy has also made significant strides in restoring power after the same severe storms affected its service area.

According to Duke Energy, crews have restored power to more than 73,000 customers impacted by storms that caused over 100,000 outages across nearly all of their 28 districts in Indiana. As of 6 a.m. ET, about 31,000 customers were still without power.

In response to the storms, the company has brought in over 500 additional crew members to assist in the hardest-hit areas, including Bartholomew, Hamilton, Monroe, Union, and Vigo counties.

Once estimated restoration times are determined for specific areas, Duke Energy will post updates at duke-energy.com/outages.

Customers registered for text outage alerts will receive notifications once restoration times are established for their locations.

“I want to thank our customers for their patience and understanding as our crews work quickly and safely to restore power,” said Clint Carnahan, general manager of emergency preparedness at Duke Energy. “We’re bringing in hundreds of additional resources to supplement our local workforce and help with power restoration in the hardest-hit areas.”