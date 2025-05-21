Practice what you preach: Indianapolis nurse inspires patients through powerlifting

INDIANAPOLIS— On Monday afternoon, Robin Eads is getting a lift in.

“About five years ago I realized I was gaining a little weight and think I was about 25 pounds heavier than I am now and I finally said I need to do something about this,” said Eads.

Eads went back to the gym. She says she started at two days a week and built up from there.

“And then you start to see the results and it keeps you more motivated,” said Eads.

A year and a half ago she found powerlifting.

“Started seeing people doing powerlifting lifts so I started asking questions and they were showing me how to do some of the moves, and I thought let's set a goal and sign up for a meet and that’s what I did in March,” said Eads.

Eads did more than just sign up. She set state records in her age group and qualified for Nationals, but Eads says that accomplishment is more about leading by example.

“I am transparent with my patients. They say I hold them accountable, but they hold me accountable in return,” said Eads.

Eads is an advanced practice nurse at Franciscan Health. She works with cancer survivors and heart patients helping them with lifestyle management and making healthy choices.

“We know anywhere from 27% to 40% of cancer re-occurrence is due to weight related issues,” said Eads.

“Exercise and diet are essential to surviving any form of cancer. Cancer loves sugar,” said Kim Mullaly a breast cancer survivor. “So having to change that in my life was probably the biggest thing.”

Mullaly also works with Eads and gets to watch her work at the office and in the gym.

“It’s amazing to watch her do what she loves,” said Mullaly.

“You can also relate to what they’re going through because if it was easy I wouldn’t be in this role and people wouldn’t be coming to me,” said Eads.

