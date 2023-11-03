Prairietown Fire Chief dies in line of duty

VIGO COUNTY — A Prairietown Fire Department District Chief passed away in the line of duty, according to an announcement from the department.

Chief Dave Phelps died the evening of Friday, Nov. 2 from an apparent heart attack on the scene of a structure fire.

The Prairietown Fire Department said Chief Phelps served his community for over 59 years.

Prairietown FD

"Dave has held many positions and has been the district chief for the past several years. He was a highly respected firefighter that had a love and passion for the job, and was named “mister ivfa” earlier this year," the department said.

Chief Phelps is survived by his wife, Mickey and two children, Drew and Ramie.

Prairietown Fire Department will announce service information at a later date.