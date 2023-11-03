Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Prairietown Fire Chief dies in line of duty

CENTERED PORTRAIT PHOTO WITH BLURRED BACKGROUND (18).png
Prairietown FD
Prairietown Fire Department Chief Dave Phelps is survived by his wife and two children.
CENTERED PORTRAIT PHOTO WITH BLURRED BACKGROUND (18).png
Posted at 4:48 PM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 16:48:57-04

VIGO COUNTY — A Prairietown Fire Department District Chief passed away in the line of duty, according to an announcement from the department.

Chief Dave Phelps died the evening of Friday, Nov. 2 from an apparent heart attack on the scene of a structure fire.

The Prairietown Fire Department said Chief Phelps served his community for over 59 years.

397980027_721965496629131_3056804824634944963_n.jpg

"Dave has held many positions and has been the district chief for the past several years. He was a highly respected firefighter that had a love and passion for the job, and was named “mister ivfa” earlier this year," the department said.

Chief Phelps is survived by his wife, Mickey and two children, Drew and Ramie.

Prairietown Fire Department will announce service information at a later date.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DOWNLOAD THE WRTV MOBILE APP