Prayer Vigil held in downtown Indy for missing 2yo Oklahoma girl

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are praying for a missing 2-year-old from Oklahoma.

Oaklee Mae Snow went missing months ago and investigators said she was last seen in Indianapolis.

Flowers and flyers are around the city, making sure Hoosiers do not forget two-year-old Oaklee Snow, who has been missing since February.

"We're stressed. We're tired. It's on our mind every single day from the minute that we wake up to the minute that we go to bed," said Christene Cooper, Oaklee Snow’s grandmother.

An unnerving feeling for Cooper and her family.

"Oaklee is my granddaughter. So, Madison Marshall is my husband's daughter, and Madison Marshall is Oaklee's mom," said Cooper.

They continue to search for 2-year-old Oaklee Mae Snow, who was brought to Indianapolis from Oklahoma with her 7-month-old by their mother Madison Marshall.

"Madison was arrested back on March 23rd in Harnett County, North Carolina. So, she is currently being held there and I believe awaiting extradition back to Indiana. She does have charges against her for leaving the other child Colton, her son seven months old at the time, leaving him alone," said Cooper.

Police did locate the 7-month-old son but did not find Oaklee Mae Snow.

"Trying to find another lead somewhere, or someone says something on social media, and we start going down rabbit holes, we just, we're exhausted, and we just want her home," said Cooper.

"There's a 2-year-old girl missing, and although she's from Oklahoma we've adopted her as a Hoosier, and that she became missing from here," said Janie Dubbs

Dubbs put together a prayer vigil Monday outside of the city market in downtown Indianapolis.

"Hopefully, we can help the family with searches for her and to share that information out there and keep the number out there, keep her face out there," said Dubbs.

WRTV’s Amber Grigley asked Cooper, "Did it ever cross your mind that something like this could happen and that she would put her kids in harm’s way?"

Cooper said, "I know that Madison loves her children. Why we're sitting here today asking where is Oaklee Snow, is beyond me."

What we know about Oaklee's disappearance:

In January, the Seminole County Sheriff in Oklahoma said she was taken by her mother, Madison Marshall, headed for Indianapolis.

The two were accompanied by Oaklee's 7-month-old brother and her mother's boyfriend, Roan Waters.

Three weeks later, Oaklee's mom called her dad back in Oklahoma and said she anonymously dropped her off at an Indianapolis hospital. She was never found at any hospital.

Oaklee's grandmother said the couple also abandoned the 7-month-old, who is now back with his father.

The couple then traveled to Colorado, where Waters was arrested on an existing warrant for child abuse. Oaklee's mother traveled back to Indianapolis before she was arrested in North Carolina for neglect of a dependent.

IMPD did issue an alert for Oaklee on March 8th, a month after her mother said she dropped her off at a hospital. The family says an Amber Alert was never issued because Oaklee's mom had custody rights.

Anyone with information about what happened to Oaklee should contact IMPD.