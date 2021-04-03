Pregnant worker protections short of Indiana governor's goal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators are again turning aside an appeal from Gov. Eric Holcomb for a law requiring more businesses to provide workplace accommodations for pregnant women.

Such steps, such as longer breaks or transfers to less physical work, are cast by supporters as ways of improving Indiana’s infant mortality rate. But Republicans who dominate the Legislature have sided with major business groups rather than the GOP governor.

After rejecting a Holcomb-backed bill last year, the state Senate could vote soon on a bill that would prohibit businesses from retaliating against women who ask for accommodations but would not require granting any.