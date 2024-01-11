Preparing your home ahead of the winter weather

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is preparing for incoming winter weather that includes rain, wind, snow and temperatures close to zero.

Crews and business around the city are preparing to keep everyone safe.

"We're fully geared up for these cold snaps," said Drew Gomez, with Peterman Brothers.

Gomez says there's a few things homeowners can do to help keep their houses safe, so a plumber doesn't have to come. The first is taking your hose off the house spigot.

"If it freezes inside, the water has no where to go. Once it freezes, the ice expands. That's when it bursts the water line," said Gomez.

Gomez says sometimes people won't immediately know if there's a problem.

"A lot of times they don't know it's busted until the spring time when they start cleaning off the patio or the driveway, or hosing out the garage, all while the hose spigot is busted," said Gomez.

There's a few things homeowners can do on the inside to protect their house, including opening up the sink cabinets and leaving water trickling from the faucet.

"Typically, if water's moving, it doesn't freeze," said Gomez.

Gomez says the main thing they monitor when a cold front comes in is the wind chill.

"It's really due to the drafts blowing across the water lines, so the stiff winds is what freezes the water line. It's not the cold weather unless it's 30 below," said Gomez.

AES crews are also gearing up for the weather. Their biggest concern is the anticipated wind.

"Not only are these difficult and dangerous for our customers, it's difficult and dangerous for our linesman and crews that are out there," said Kelly Young with AES.

AES is providing tips for before and after the storm.

Before the storm:



Have your emergency storm kit readily available. Prepare your kit with an emergency radio (battery powered or solar-charged), mobile device chargers, flashlights, first aid kit, non-perishable food items, water, face coverings, hand sanitizer, batteries and other necessities.

Prepare your kit with an emergency radio (battery powered or solar-charged), mobile device chargers, flashlights, first aid kit, non-perishable food items, water, face coverings, hand sanitizer, batteries and other necessities. Develop an emergency plan. Make sure your plan addresses any special medical needs or medications you or your family members have. Call your local emergency management office to discuss necessary arrangements.

Make sure your plan addresses any special medical needs or medications you or your family members have. Call your local emergency management office to discuss necessary arrangements. Be prepared. Bookmark the AES Indiana’s Outage Center on your mobile device for quick access to report outages and get updates on our outage map. If your power goes out, report your outage immediately. Don’t rely on your neighbors to report your outage.

If your power goes out:

Turn off all appliances, including your furnace, space heaters, water heater and water pump. Leave on one lamp to know when power has been restored. That way, you can avoid a circuit overload and another outage that may result when power is restored to all appliances at once.

Keep freezer and refrigerator doors closed. Food will stay frozen for 36 to 48 hours in a fully loaded freezer if you keep the door closed. A half-full freezer will generally keep food frozen for 24 hours.

Open your blinds during the day, cover windows with drapes at night and gather in a central room where there is an alternative heat source, such as a fireplace. Provide ample ventilation and ensure plenty of distance from your home or work when using portable generators.

If the indoor temperature drops to 55°F or below, open your faucets slightly so they constantly drip to prevent pipes from freezing.

Remain patient. Every electric company – including AES Indiana – has a detailed plan for restoring electricity as quickly and safely as possible after a power outage. Typically, one of the first steps a company takes – to prevent injuries and fires – is to make sure that power is no longer flowing through downed lines. Restoration then proceeds based on established priorities.

