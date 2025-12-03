INDIANAPOLIS — A local nonprofit that started by distributing diapers and wipes to teen mothers has grown into a comprehensive support system.

Pretty Passionate Hands, which serves teen mothers and fathers ages 12 to 18 who have little to no adult supervision, recently opened a house that serves as their primary space for the families they support. The organization focuses on high-risk, at-risk, homeless or displaced youth.

Pretty Passionate Hands opens home for teen parents to learn life skills

"Honestly, I feel like if I didn't join Pretty Passionate Hands, I probably wouldn't be the mother I am today," said Temiah Echols.

Echols' son just turned one in September. She joined Pretty Passionate Hands when she was 17 and pregnant.

"I thought my life was over," Echols said. "I don't really have any other teen mothers in my family or my friend group, so being here, having somebody that I can relate to, talk to just made me feel good."

Founded in 2015 by Paradise Bradford, the organization began with outreach efforts, giving away diapers, wipes and clothing to young girls in need. In 2023, Pretty Passionate Hands began providing services at New Circle Church.

Recently the organization expanded, obtaining a home where they can expand their impact even more.

"We help them with their life skills cooking, cleaning, washing clothes," said Paradise Bradford, founder and CEO of Pretty Passionate Hands. "A lot of the just spending the time and being in a safe environment where they can know the quality of life and what a home is supposed to look like."

In addition to programming, mothers can rest at the home, bathe their children and cook.

Bradford's goal for next year is to provide temporary housing at the facility for mothers and their babies. The site already features a food and diaper pantry to address immediate needs.

"We do trauma informed care that supports the basic needs of a family of getting up and just getting out of chaos and being strong," Bradford said.

Chandler Jessup, the organizational development coordinator, has witnessed the transformation in the teens they serve.

"Seeing them gain confidence has been huge just even in their body language like they'll come in and they'll be quiet and not want to make eye contact and by the end of the first meeting they've relaxed, they start laughing, so that in and of itself is huge," Jessup said.

As a mother of seven, Bradford understands the daily challenges these young parents face. Her goal is to help them break the poverty cycle.

"That's how we build generational wealth for our families," Bradford said. "But not only that, we build a better community."

In January, Pretty Passionate Hands will open the PPH Wellness Clinic, where teens can learn job skills and families can receive additional services.

The organization, which also helps young men and extended families at New Circle Church which is now the outreach center.

Bradford is hoping to support eight families for Christmas. Those interested in supporting Pretty Passionate Hands can click here to donate.