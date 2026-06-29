Primark store set to open at Castleton Square Mall, marking its first Indiana location

BOSTON — Shoppers seeking clothing options in Indianapolis will soon have a new destination on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Primark, founded in Ireland in 1969, will open its first Indiana store at Castleton Square Mall on July 23, the company announced Monday in a news release.

Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. July 23, and the first shoppers in line can expect giveaways and sweet treats to mark the occasion. The release says the store's offerings will include women's denim starting at $12, men's tees at $5, and girls' and boys' sweatshirts at $8.

Primark is also hiring for positions at the new location. Available roles can be found on its website.

The Castleton Square location will be Primark's 44th store in the United States and is part of a broader midwestern expansion for the retailer. The opening comes the same week Primark launches its seventh Texas location at Willowbrook Mall in Houston on July 16.

The company currently operates more than 480 stores across 19 countries in Europe, the United States and the Middle East, employing more than 80,000 people worldwide. The company's headquarters are in Dublin, with its U.S. operations led from Boston.

“Our continued US ambition is something we're really proud of. I'm as excited about expanding Primark's presence in the Lone Star State as I am at our entry into Indy We know that Primark's offering of quality fashion at exceptional value is more important than ever to today's consumers, and we're looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming customers in Houston and Indianapolis.”

Kevin Tulip, president of Primark US

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